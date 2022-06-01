'Lacking in passion': Advocate Brijesh Kalappa calls it quits with Congress, to join AAP

Brijesh Kalappa | Facebook

Supreme Court lawyer Brijesh Kalappa has joined the long line of leaders leaving the Congress. On Wednesday, Kalappa shared his resignation letter sent to party chief Sonia Gandhi. Kalappa joined the party in 1997.

While making the announcement in an emotional note addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, he said he started losing the passion for continuing working for the party's interest as he was not given his due.

He confirmed to NDTV that he will join Arvind Kejriwal led AAP.

"“I have been representing the party on Hindi, English and Kannada channels since the UPA years in 2013- for almost a decade and have clocked 6,497 debates. Besides, the party has been regularly assigning political work to me which I have performed to the best of my satisfaction.

"Regarding TV debates, I have done my very best at all times and have never ever appeared without adequate preparation for any debate. Even at the worst of times for the party in the aftermath of 2014 and 2019 debacles, I have never felt enervated and lacking in energy and enthusiasm.

"But, in the recent past, I have been finding myself lacking in passion, while my own performance has been listless and perfunctory.

"It is under these circumstances that I am left with little option but to resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and to end an association that began in 1997,” he wrote to Gandhi.

Kalappa was one of the ticket aspirants from the party for the Madikeri or Virajpet Assembly constituency in Kodagu district, his native place. He was, however, denied a ticket during the 2018 Assembly election; it was given to former state public prosecutor H S Chandramouli.

Earlier, popular Kannada actor and former member of the State Legislative Council Mukhyamantri Chandru resigned from primary membership of the party after he was denied a nomination to the Legislative Council.

