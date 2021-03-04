'Lack of sense of humour...': Shashi Tharoor responds after his GDP jibe evokes irked response from Union Minister V Muraleedharan

Humour is subjective. But at the same time, if social media interactions are anything to go by, a large part of the population has simply not been blessed with a sense of humour. And while we're not certain which category Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan would fall into, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has ventured a guess.

It began, as is often the wont for Twitter, with a meme. The Thiruvananthapuram MP shared a joke that showed India's GDP decline corresponding to the length of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's beard. The graphic suggested that from 2018 onwards, as the PM's beard grew longer, the quarterly GDP percentage began to drop. "This is what is meant by a "graphic illustration"!" he wrote in the caption.

But even as the post evoked the usual blend of outrage and laughing encouragement from netizens, many officials hit out at the Congress politician for taking a jibe at the Prime Minister.

"Get well soon Shashi Tharoor. I will put in a word at hospitals under Ayushman Bharat for you. Get Well Soon from your sickness," responded Union minister V Muraleedharan.

Tharoor was quick to respond, lamenting the Minister's "lack of a sense of humour" that appeared to be uncurable "even under Ayushman Bharat".