LAC tense, be ready warns Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Friday said that the situation along the Line of Actual Control is tense and the force is prepared for all contingencies.

His comments came against the backdrop of a major build-up of Chinese artillery and infantry in the South Pangong region of eastern Ladakh, where the Indian Army is now perched at several key heights, thereby wresting a strategic advantage.

"The nation can count on us," said General Naravane, who was on two-day visit to Ladakh where he also met troops deployed at forward posts along the LAC. "The situation along the LAC is tense. We have undertaken precautionary deployment in some areas. The troops are prepared for all contingencies that may arise. All these actions have been carried out only along the LAC," the Army Chief said.

Having spent time with the commanders and troops and after making a first-hand assessment of the situation, the Army chief returned to Delhi on Friday afternoon.

"It was very satisfying to see our soldiers and local commanders in high morale and good health. It gives me confidence that they are well prepared to safeguard the territorial integrity of our nation," said General Naravane, adding that Indian Army is known for its commitment and resolve.

He pointed out that over the past three months, both India and China have been engaged in resolving the situation. "Military and diplomatic channels are functioning. The Indian side is firmly committed to resolve the current situation along the LAC through engagement," he said.

Source told NDTV that the presence of additional tank forces has been detected not too far from Chinese positions in Moldo in South Pangong. However, the movement can be monitored by the Indian Army ''which now dominates the heights from Thakung to beyond Mukpari,'' the TV channel’s portal said. The Indian Army, in turn, has reinforced its own tank formations in the area and deployed additional forces to shore up the heights that it has secured along the disputed Line of Actual Control in the region. By dominating the heights, Indian infantry forces are in a position to engage Chinese armour and troop formations with anti-tank guided missiles, rockets and other weapons, the sources added.

The Chinese Army, however, continues to hold positions on Black-Top and Helmet, two heights on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control. But both positions are well within the range of Indian soldiers who occupy near-by heights, the news portal adds.