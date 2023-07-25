LAC Situation Eroded Trust, Says National Security Advisor Ajit Doval

Wang Yi meets NSA Ajit Doval | Global Times

The situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the western sector of the India-China boundary since 2020 had eroded strategic trust and the public and political basis of the relationship, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval conveyed to top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi.

Doval emphasised the “importance of continuing efforts to fully resolve the situation and restore peace and tranquility in the border areas, so as to remove impediments to normalcy in bilateral relations," at a meeting in Johannesburg, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

India-China bilateral relations

The two sides agreed that the India-China bilateral relationship is significant not only for the two countries but also for the region and world, it said.

The meeting came days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Wang, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, in the Indonesian capital Jakarta, and discussed outstanding issues relating to peace and tranquillity in border areas.

India has been locked in a military standoff with China for more than three years, with Jaishankar describing it to be the most complex challenge in his long diplomatic career. India has maintained that the bilateral relationship cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border area.

During the meeting with Doval, Wang said the two sides should enhance strategic mutual trust, focus on consensus and cooperation, overcome obstacles and bring bilateral relations back on track of sound and stable development as soon as possible, China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

China won't seek hegemony

Wang stressed that China will never seek hegemony and stands ready to work with developing countries, including India, to support multilateralism and the democratisation of international relations, and promote the more just and equitable development of international order.

The NSA also held several bilaterals with his counterparts from and Friends of BRICS countries.

South Africa is hosting the BRICS Summit next month.

BRICS is a grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

