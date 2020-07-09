Labourer’s daughter gets flat for securing 68% in Class X exams

Indore: Delighted with the performance of a labourer's daughter who scored 68 per cent in Class X exam, Municipal Corporation has gifted a house to the bright student as the student along with her family was living on the footpath. Bharti Khandekar, who was studying in a government school, wants to become an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

She is among three children of Dashrath Khandekar who works as a daily wage labourer. Khandekar never went to school and working hard to ensure their children are not bereft of education.

Speaking to ANI, Bharti gave the credit of her success to her parents and also thanked her teachers and mentors. "I secured 68 per cent in Class X. The credit of my success goes to my parents who worked hard to send me school. I am happy. I want to become an IAS officer. We were born on the footpath and studied there. We didn't have a house to live in, we were staying on the footpath. I would like to thank the administration for gifting me this house and making my further education free," she said.

Her father Dashrath's happiness knows no bounds after they got a new house. He wants her daughter to become an officer. "My wife and I are daily wage labourers. My daughter passed Class X. I want her to become an officer. I have two sons also. We used to live on a footpath. We were gifted house as my daughter passed the exam with good marks," he said.