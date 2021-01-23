Labour migration spikes as Covid-19 wanes in Rajasthan

While the Covid-19 pandemic saw labourers return in large numbers to their native places, migration has begun in large numbers from the poverty-ridden tribal areas of Rajasthan due to lack of employment opportunities.

Last year when the pandemic was raging across the country, around 15 lakh labourers had returned to Rajasthan from other states. However, as the situation shows signs of normalising, labour migration has picked up.

Santosh Poonia, programme manager at the NGO Aajeevika Bureau which works on labour issues, says migration is higher now than it was earlier.

We see more migration now because people had no work and income in the last 2-3 months. They have picked up debts and now entire families, men, women and children are migrating to other states in search of jobs,” says Poonia.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme provided immediate succour to the labourers who returned with little money or supplies even as some stayed away from the scheme.

The main reasons for people opting out of MGNREGS is that it only provides 100 days employment and the daily wage in Rajasthan is Rs220 while other states such as Gujarat and Maharashtra pay Rs500-600 daily wages. Moreover, not everyone is getting work and wages paid timely, says Poonia.