'Laalten phoot gayi...': Ahead of Bihar Assembly polls, NDA leaders lash out at RJD, Tejashwi Yadav

As the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections draw closer, the NDA government has repeatedly hit out at the RJD and the Mahagatbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate, Tejashwi Yadav. The latest criticism comes from Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who on Wednesday told a cheering crowd that the 'lalten' had cracked and its oil has leaked and that nothing would work now.
Singh is however not the only leader to have launched an attack at the RJD leader. As per reports, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had, a day earlier, mocked Yadav's promise to provide 10 lakh jobs. "Where will you get the money to pay the salaries? From the same scam for which you are in jail? Or will you print fake money," the Chief Minister had been quoted as saying.
"I heard Tejashwi Yadav will give jobs to 10 lakh people... They will give the order for 10 lakh country-made pistols and Bihar will again see kidnappings and looting," jibed former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Another bone of contention appears to be the high turnout at Yadav's rallies. While the BJP has downplayed the rallies, as being something that "happens every time", it has also reiterated that people should wait to see the turnout for Prime Minister Modi's rally.
Yadav for his part does not seem to be fazed. As he noted in recently, "They have used full force against me and I am alone. They call me inexperienced but I have been an MLA, Leader of Opposition and also held deputy CM's post. My five years of experience is equivalent to 50 years of experience." He has also repeatedly wondered why exactly the BJP was "chasing after him" if he was so very "inexperienced and immature".
"BJP is the largest party in the world but they don't have any CM candidate...they still remain on crutches," said Yadav recently while speaking to reporters.