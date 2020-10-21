'Laalten phoot gayi...': Ahead of Bihar Assembly polls, NDA leaders lash out at RJD, Tejashwi Yadav

As the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections draw closer, the NDA government has repeatedly hit out at the RJD and the Mahagatbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate, Tejashwi Yadav. The latest criticism comes from Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who on Wednesday told a cheering crowd that the 'lalten' had cracked and its oil has leaked and that nothing would work now.

Singh is however not the only leader to have launched an attack at the RJD leader. As per reports, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had, a day earlier, mocked Yadav's promise to provide 10 lakh jobs. "Where will you get the money to pay the salaries? From the same scam for which you are in jail? Or will you print fake money," the Chief Minister had been quoted as saying.