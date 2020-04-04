Kunal Kamra takes a jibe at Tejasvi Surya, says he is not 'intelligent or interesting to begin with'

On Saturday, standup comedian Kunal Kamra took a jibe at BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. Kamra called the Bangalore South MP as uninteresting and unintelligent.

Taking to Twitter, Kamra wrote, "I agree & realise that what I did to Tejasviji was unequivocally a condemnable act of injustice..."

The standup comedian added, "He’s not as uninteresting & unintelligent as I made him appear to be. Although I don’t think he’s intelligent or interesting to begin with but that’s not the point..."

Kamra also shared a short clip from his podcast with Surya which dropped on Wednesday, April 1 on YouTube.