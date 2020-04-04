Kunal Kamra takes a jibe at Tejasvi Surya, says he is not 'intelligent or interesting to begin with'

On Saturday, standup comedian Kunal Kamra took a jibe at BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. Kamra called the Bangalore South MP as uninteresting and unintelligent.
Taking to Twitter, Kamra wrote, "I agree & realise that what I did to Tejasviji was unequivocally a condemnable act of injustice..."
The standup comedian added, "He’s not as uninteresting & unintelligent as I made him appear to be. Although I don’t think he’s intelligent or interesting to begin with but that’s not the point..."
Kamra also shared a short clip from his podcast with Surya which dropped on Wednesday, April 1 on YouTube.
After the show released, Tejasvi Surya had also shared a meme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and captioned it, "My well wishers asking me : Why?"
In the 43-minute podcast, Kamra asked Surya a variety of questions ranging from RSS' contribution in Indian freedom struggle to terror-accused and BJP MP Pragya Thakur.
About RSS' contribution in the Indian freedom struggle, Surya said, “The RSS publishing wing has brought a 300-page book, detailing its contribution to the Indian freedom struggle with details of who had participated. For those who are genuinely interested, they can pick up the book and then make a criticism.”
In the show, Surya also came up with a slew of adjectives for the comedian. Left-liberal, leftist, card-carrying communist and communist were some of the words Surya associated Kamra with.
Watch the full episode:
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)