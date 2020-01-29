Kunal Kamra denies being 'disruptive' after 4 airlines ban him

Kamra was banned by IndiGo after he allegedly heckled Arnab Goswami aboard a Mumbai-Lucknow plane on Tuesday.

Following a post from the airline announcing that Kamra had been banned for six months, Union Minister for Civil Aviation, took to Twitter to criticise Kamra's "offensive behaviour designed to provoke & create disturbance inside an aircraft" and said that they were left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the person concerned. Soon, other airlines were taking this advice to heart.

As Kamra put it, he had been giving the journalist "a monologue about his journalism". "All he did was call me mentally unstable & after sometime I had no choice but to return to my seat," Kamra adds.

In a video of the aforementioned "monologue" that Kamra posted to Twitter, Goswami can be seen seen glued to his laptop, unresponsive to the former's heckling.

"Viewers want to know if Arnab today is a coward or a nationalist. Arnab, this is for national interest. I am part of the tukde-tukde narrative. You should deflate me. You should take the enemy of the states down. You should make sure that the country is in safe hands of Narendra Modi," Kamra can be heard telling him.

"You should fight against dynasts like Rahul Gandhi, who I support, on 10 Tughlaq Lane. Arnab, you should have a reply, Arnab. Arnab, are you a coward or are you a journalist? Are you a coward or are you a journalist or a nationalist? Who are you, Arnab? Who are you?" he asks.,

"You know, you do not deserve my politeness. This is not for you. This is for Rohith Vemula's mother whose caste you were discussing on your...show," he can be heard saying, even as Goswami ignores him.

"But this is for Rohith's mother. And go...find time and read that 10-page suicide letter that Rohith wrote so that you have some emotion or some heart or you just become human. Do that. Do that you in your free time. You nationalist." Kamra can be heard saying.