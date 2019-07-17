Kulbhushan Jadhav case at ICJ today: Friends of former Naval officer on death row hopeful of his release

Mumbai: Friends of Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian national on death row in Pakistan, have expressed hope that today's verdict by the International Court Justice (ICJ) will be in India's favour and will facilitate his safe return.

Jadhav has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on alleged charges of espionage and terrorism. India has repeatedly sought consular access to Jadhav since March 2016, when the High Commission of India in Islamabad was first informed of his custody with Pakistan authorities.

Speaking to ANI, Jadhav's friend Arvind Singh said, " We have high hopes that Jahdhav will soon return to India. I am happy about the fact that our country has represented this case very well in the ICJ."

(Harish) Salve Ji has done a great job. I am hopeful that the ICJ will give judgment in our favour. In the last three years, Pakistan has shown lots of doctored videos which were not accepted by the ICJ. Till now Pakistan has no solid evidence against Jadhav.

" Joining Singh's contention, another friend of Jadhav, Vandana Tulsidas Pawar also expressed hope that justice will be served in ICJ today."I am hopeful that Jadhav will be freed soon. Pakistan is a lier. We have high hopes from ICJ today. My only fear is what next Pakistan will do?."

The verdict is likely to be read out by President of the ICJ Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf at around 6:30 pm (IST) at the Peace Palace in The Hague. The Indian side is expected to be represented by Joint Secretary (Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran) Deepak Mittal and officials from the Legal and Treaties Division of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Pakistan's legal team, headed by Attorney General for Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan has reached The Hague in the Netherlands, where the ICJ is headquartered. The team also included Foreign Office Spokesperson Muhammad Faisal.

Jadhav, a 49-year-old former Naval officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on April 11, 2017. Following this, India had approached the ICJ against Pakistan "for egregious violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963" in the matter.