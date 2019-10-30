‘Kudankulam nuke plant network not compromised’

Chennai: Officials of the Koodankulam Nuclear Power Plant on Tuesday denied that their network or access controls were compromised in any manner. There was no cyber attack.

“This is to clarify Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) and other Indian Nuclear Power Plants Control Systems are standalone and not connected to outside cyber network and Internet. Any cyberattack on the Nuclear Power Plant Control System is not possible.

Presently, KKNPP Unit – 1and 2 are operating at 1000 MWe and 600 MWe respectively without any operational or safety concerns,” R Ramadoss, Training Superintendent and Information Officer at KKNPP said in an official statement.

His clarification came against the backdrop of tweets by independent cyber security expert Pukhraj Singh on Twitter claiming that domain controller-level access level at the plant were compromised in a cyber attack.

“Extremely mission-critical targets were hit,” he said. Former Union Minister and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had quoted Singh's tweet and said, “This seems very serious.

If a hostile power is able to conduct a cyber attack on our nuclear facilities, the implications for India's national security are unimaginable. The Government owes use an explanation.”