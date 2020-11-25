KTR condemns Akbaruddin Owaisi's inappropriate remarks on PV Narasimha Rao & NTR

AIMIM MLA & Floor leader in Telangana Assemby, Akbaruddin Owaisi, who as part of his campaign for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls, dared the TRS government to demolish graves of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao built at Hussain Sagar embankment in the city.

Akbaruddin Owaisi uttered these comments when he was criticising the government's demolition drives over encroachments along the Hussain Sagar lake.

This prompted Telangana IT Minister and TRS Working President KT Rama Rao to take to twitter to condemn the objectionable remarks.

"I strongly condemn the inappropriate remarks made by Majlis MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi today against the late Shri PV Narasimha Rao, former Prime Minister and the late Shri NTR Garla, former Chief Minister of the Commonwealth," tweeted KT Rama Rao.

And, in a subsequent tweet, the minister said, such indecent comments have no place in our democracy.