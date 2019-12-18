K'taka to implement CAA hundred per cent: CM Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday declared that his government will "hundred per cent" implement the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"Hundred per cent we will implement," he told reporters at Hubballi in north Karnataka in response to a question regarding the implementation of the CAA.

State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said on Tuesday that for "political reasons" several state governments have taken divergent views on the CAA's implementation, "but taking the constitutional position Karnataka will implement it."

"The bill to this effect has been passed by Parliament, President has given his assent, it is law now for the whole country, so it is applicable to Karnataka also," Bommai said.

The Home minister expressed confidence that there will be no violence in "peace-loving" Karnataka, where police have taken precautionary measures.

Chief ministers of several states like West Bengal, Punjab, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have said they will not implement the law.

Different parts of the country witnessed violent protests against the citizenship (amendment) bill which was passed by Parliament and given assent by the President last week.