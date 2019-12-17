K'taka: Students protest against Citizenship Act in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Amid ongoing agitations in the different parts of the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, several students staged a protest in Bengaluru against the CAA and the Central government on Tuesday.

Holding placards which read- 'India against CAB' and 'Students against state violence', the protestors demanded a rollback of the amendment act.

"The Bill is against our human rights, so we will not accept it," said a protester.

Meanwhile, two students have been detained by the police for staging a protest at the Town Hall without permission.

"We are not doing anything illegal. Peaceful protests are our constitutional right," said a student.

This came amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 in several parts of the country, where several people have alleged that the act is unconstitutional.

The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.