e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat to meet Rahul Gandhi today
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 11:09 AM IST

Krishna Janmashtami 2021: Bengaluru civic body orders closure of meat shops on August 30

ANI
A child dressed as Lord Krishna | PTI

A child dressed as Lord Krishna | PTI

Advertisement

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday ordered the closure of meat shops in Bengaluru on August 30 on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

An order issued by the BBMP in Kannada, stated, "Meat shops will remain closed on Monday, 30th August on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami." The BBMP has earlier too, on the occasion, issued public notices ordering a ban on animal slaughter and sale of meat.

On Janmashtami, believers observe the day by keeping fast and praying at temples.

It is believed that Shri Krishna, who is the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on Earth to restore peace and Dharma in the Dwapar Yuga. His birth is celebrated as Janmashtami, which is also known as Gokulashatami. Janmashtami is usually observed on the eighth day or Ashtami of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravan or Bhadrapad.

ALSO READ

Watch Video: TMC workers allegedly attacked by ABVP activists in Tripura

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 11:09 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal