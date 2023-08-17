Krishna Janmabhoomi In Mathura: SC Stays Railway Demolition Drive Against Alleged Illegal Constructions For 10 Days

The Supreme Court of India | File

The Supreme Court on Wednesday halted for 10 days a demolition drive being carried out by railway authorities to clear alleged illegal constructions near the ‘Krishna Janmabhoomi’ in Mathura. The interim order was passed on an urgent plea by Yakub Shah, a 66-year-old resident who claimed that the houses of those who have been residing in the area since 1880, were being demolished.

The plea claimed that after a civil court was approached for protection, the Railways authorities deployed police officials at the demolition site, who were "ordered to hunt down residents" and "detain them" to ensure that the razing continues uninterrupted. As a result, residents have been forced to seek refuge in other households to avoid such illegal detention, Shah claimed, reports Bar and Bench.

Fifteen other residents have been named in the petition

He further claimed that he was forced to approach the top court in a tearing hurry and that he represents several other victims of the proposed demolition drive. Fifteen other residents have been named in the petition.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose, Sanjay Kumar and SVN Bhatti issued notice to the Centre and others in the matter. "Let there be status quo as regards the subject premises for a period of 10 days. List after one week," the bench said. The lawyer for the petitioner told the bench that 100 houses have been bulldozed. "There are 70-80 houses left. The whole thing will become infructuous. They conducted the exercise on a day when Uttar Pradesh courts were closed," he said.

The matter will be heard next week

"This matter pertains to demolition of settlements near the Krishna Janmabhoomi. They have been there since the 1800s...There was an injunction suit pending against the notice for demolition. Unfortunately, the high court is closed," a lawyer said. The matter will be heard next week. The case itself is much older and can be traced to a 2005 suit filed by various residents to permanently restrain the Railways from evicting the residents from the disputed land. This suit is still pending before a Mathura court.

