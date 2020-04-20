Kota students to be put in home quarantine

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that all children, who have been brought by buses from Kota in Rajasthan, should be put in home quarantine.

Addressing a meeting of Team 11 officials here on Monday morning, the Chief Minister said that all children should be asked to download the Aarogya app and follow the directions given in it.

The Uttar Pradesh government had sent 2,000 buses to Kota to evacuate children from the state who were stranded there due to the lockdown.