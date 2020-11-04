Kolkata's minority community protests against France

From France to Kolkata, protests by the minority community erupted in Dharmatala area on Wednesday against French President Emmanuel Macron, for not confronting the issue of Islamophobia. Around 500 protestors were seen gathering amidst Police deployment and barricades, chanting slogans against Macron and even holding up his effigy.

The French President has been seen as being soft after his stance that citizens have a right to publish caricatures of Prophet Mohammad. The minority community has been protesting across the globe saying it is an insult to publish caricatures of their religious leader.

The protests in the Muslim world across the globe come after a teacher in France, Samuel Paty was beheaded near Paris for showing caricatures of Prophet Mohammad during a class debate on free speech. Paty has said that France would never change it’s laws to ban blasphemous caricatures.

A rally was denied permission in Kolkata which is why protestors protested in one place. The voices of dissent are a sign that the minority community has crossed geographical borders and will not protesting until the French President takes more steps to condemn and curb the insult to Islamic community.