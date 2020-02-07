Kolkata's civic body stalls Aadhaar update process amid NPR exercise fear

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has stalled the process of updating Aadhaar card details of citizens following protests as many believed it was an National Population Register (NPR) exercise. KMC has also filed an FIR against few persons who are believed to be behind misguiding citizens.

NPR is part of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizenship (NRC) initiated by the BJP led government.

“The cyber cell is investigating the matter which involves persons behind this conspiracy. Mamata Banerjee is against NPR. We have to find out who is the BJP middleman who is spreading these rumours,” said Firhad Hakkim, Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation after filing an FiR.

KMC sent it’s representatives to various houses across the city to gather details as part of a drive to update Aadhaar card details. The rumours on data collection for NPR has been hampered following protests by a section of citizens. The KMC is pointing fingers at the BJP saying their men are doing this to hinder the anti-CAA protests. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been lashing out at the Narendra Modi government for the move to segregate people on religious identities. The exercise which was implemented in Assam has seen lakhs of people being left of the final NRC list.

Wide spread protests across the country by political parties, social groups and students on the issue are been taking place since the last few months. Mamata Banerjee who was one of the first few Chief Ministers to raise her voice against NRC, wants to be seen as a pivotal force against the BJP on the issue.