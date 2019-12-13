Kolkata woman forcefully undresses doctor, takes pictures to blackmail him for Rs 10 lakh

Three youth then rushed into the room and surrounded the doctor, claiming they were policemen, and accused him of behaving indecently with the woman. One of the youth was in police uniform. They undressed the doctor, clicked his photos with the woman, and demanded Rs 10 lakh in cash. They threatened to make the pictures viral unless he paid up. The doctor pleaded that he was not carrying so much money, and handed them Rs 15,000. He promised to pay the remaining amount from the cash at home and was driven by two of the youth to his residence.

However, the doctor managed to contact the Tiljala police station, and officers rushed in to pick up the two youth. The woman and the other youth surrendered in the Alipore court on Saturday. Meanwhile, all the four accused have been granted bail, and an investigation into the matter is ongoing.