Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder: Resident Doctors Protest Nationwide Demanding Justice Amid Ongoing Probe; Visuals Surface

Doctors at SMS Medical College Jaipur wore black ribbons during duty hours | X- @jardsmsjaipur

Various resident doctors' associations have called for a nationwide medical strike on Monday in protest against the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday.

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) announced on Sunday that its member doctors would halt elective services in hospitals across the country on Monday in solidarity with the residents of R.G. Kar Medical College.

On Sunday, doctors across medical colleges in West Bengal expressed outrage and solidarity in response to the brutal killing.

Amid the growing outcry over the incident, the West Bengal government removed hospital superintendent Sanjay Vashisth on Sunday and appointed Prof. Bulbul Mukhopadhyay as his replacement.

The BMC MARD (Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors) announced on Monday that resident doctors would suspend elective or non-emergency medical services starting Monday, August 13, the acceptance of demands of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College residents, immediate appointment of a central agency to investigate the case, establishment of a Central Protection Act, an immediate audit and recruitment of the security measures at all medial institutions and that of a detailed report on the total number of CCTV cameras installed in respective hospitals are met.

Women from all walks of life declared that they would take to the streets of Bengal to protest the incident on August 14.

About incident:

A semi-nude body of woman postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital was found in inside the seminar hall of the hospital on Friday August 9.

According to reports, the victim was on duty on Thursday night, there are injuries on the her private parts and other parts of the body. A bone on her right neck was also broken.

Incidentally, a civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy was arrested on Saturday by police owing to CCTV footage, and after being produced before session court Roy was given 14 days police custody.

Notably, after doing duty for several hours, the trainee doctor took her dinner with her colleagues at 2 am and then went to the seminar room of the chest department for some rest.

Protest visuals

Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

King George's Medical University and Hospital in Lucknow

According to news agency ANI, Kolkata police have summoned three junior doctors and one house staff member in connection with the rape-murder case.