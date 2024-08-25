 Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Polygraph Test Of Sole Arrested Accused Sanjay Roy Begins
Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Polygraph Test Of Sole Arrested Accused Sanjay Roy Begins

Meanwhile, sources added, the process of conducting polygraph tests of six others in the matter which started at CBI’s Salt Lake office in the northern outskirts of Kolkata on Saturday afternoon is continuing on Sunday as well.

August 25, 2024
Sanjoy Roy | File image

Kolkata: The polygraph test of Sanjay Roy, the sole arrested accused in the rape and murder of a junior doctor at state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital started on Sunday afternoon, sources have said.

The test is being conducted at the Presidency Central Correctional Home in South Kolkata, where Roy is housed since a lower court in Kolkata remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody on August 23. Roy, a civic volunteer, is the only person arrested in the case so far.

About The Polygraph Tests Of 6 Other People Accused In The Matter

Meanwhile, sources added, the process of conducting polygraph tests of six others in the matter which started at CBI’s Salt Lake office in the northern outskirts of Kolkata on Saturday afternoon is continuing on Sunday as well. The process is time-consuming since the tests for all are not being conducted simultaneously at a time, said the sources.

The other six accused on whom the CBI’s polygraph tests are applicable following the approval from a lower court in Kolkata include the former and controversial R.G. Kar former principal Dr. Sandip Ghosh, another civic volunteer and close associate of Roy, and four postgraduate medical students of R.G. Kar who were present in the same building within the hospital premises where the crime took place. Meanwhile, the strength of the CBI officers conducting raid and search operations at Ghosh’s residence in Beliaghata (central Kolkata) was increased in the afternoon.

CBI Team Reaches Dr Ghosh's Residence

On Sunday morning a total of seven CBI officials, including women, reached Dr Ghosh’s residence for raid and search operations. At around 1.30 p.m., six more officials joined the raiding team. Besides the residence of Dr Ghosh, other teams of the central agency are also conducting parallel raids and search operations at three other places. These include the residences of R.G. Kar’s former medical superintendent and vice principal Sanjay Vashisth at Entally; the Demonstrator of the hospital’s forensic medicine department, Debasish Som Keshtopur in the northern outskirts of Kolkata; and a medical equipment supplier Biplab Sinha in Howrah district.

The raid and search operations are being conducted in connection with the massive financial irregularities at R.G. Kar when it was under the command of Ghosh. Sources have said that the CBI officials were carrying out a multi-angle investigation into the case of financial irregularities at state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital involving 15 specific charges of fund fudging.

