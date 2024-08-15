 Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: 'I Am With You; We Will Fight Out,' Says West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose After Visiting RG Kar Medical College
Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: 'I Am With You; We Will Fight Out,' Says West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose After Visiting RG Kar Medical College

"We will not allow these ghastly things to be done with our sisters anymore in the state. We are all with you. We will fight it out everywhere" the West Bengal governor added.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 02:43 PM IST
article-image

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday visited the emergency department in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after a mob vandalised parts of the hospital campus where a protest was going on by doctors and students over the rape & murder of a female trainee doctor.

While speaking to the students He said "You will get justice, I have come here to listen to you personally. I am with you; we will fight out. we shall overcome."

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Assures Fast Action In The Case

Assuring fast action in the case, Governor Bose said "We will work together, I will devote myself to your service, This Bengal society, should be made a society where a woman could live happily."

When students asked him about the actions of the mob that vandalised the medical college premises he said "Let me go to the police and take stock of the situation, I will discuss it with you and get your opinion, and then only we will take action".

article-image

Kolkata Police Gives Clarification

Earlier, on Thursday Kolkata Police clarified that the crime scene of the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor at the RG Kar Medical College in the city had not been disturbed during the mob vandalism that broke out late on the night of August 14.

In a post on 'X', the Kolkata Police said, "The crime scene is the seminar room and it has not been touched. Don't spread unverified news. We will initiate legal action for spreading rumours."

article-image

Final Year MBBS Student Accuses Mob Of Indulging In Deliberate Vandalization

A final year MBBS student from Kolkata, Anupam Roy had on Thursday accused the mob of indulging in deliberate vandalisation and sought the support of the public for extending support to ensure a secure environment for doctors.

On Wednesday night, a mob entered the RG Kar hospital campus vandalised the site of the protest, and attacked vehicles and public property, forcing security officials to disperse the mob.

On August 9, a post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The victim's family has alleged that she was raped and murdered. This incident has triggered a nationwide protest by doctors and medical fraternities.

