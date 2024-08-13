Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Autopsy Reveals Gruesome Details Of Victim's Eye, Mouth And Vaginal Bleeding

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder: Resident, Junior Doctors Strike Work, Hold Candlelight March At Indore's MY Hospital; Demand Heightened Security | FP Photo

Kolkata: Additional troubling information has emerged regarding the rape and murder of a medical intern at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. According to reports by NDTV, Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer, was arrested for the rape and murder of the doctor, whom he had struck so forcefully that her glasses shattered, leading to shards entering her eyes, as per the post-mortem report.



The police stated that the preliminary autopsy findings showed that the trainee doctor was killed following sexual assault, and suicide was ruled out. Accused, Sanjoy Roy has accepted his crime and pleads to be hanged.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder accused slept, then washed clothes to destroy evidence.



Take a look at the victim's medical report here. #kolkatadoctordeath #kolkatahorror #KolkataIncident #Kolkata pic.twitter.com/4BvhoiGBEX — Anjali Choudhury (@AnjaliC16408461) August 12, 2024

The Autopsy Results

The report mentioned that there was bleeding coming from both her eyes and mouth, as well as injuries on her face. The victim was experiencing bleeding from her genital area as well. Injuries were also found on her abdomen, lower left limb, broken neck cartilage, right hand, ring finger, deep nail marks on back and lips.

Sanjoy Roy killed the doctor by strangling and suffocating her after causing severe injuries and sexually assaulting her. The investigation showed that the murder occurred sometime between 3am and 5am on Friday.

#BreakingNews‌: Police arrested Sanjoy Roy after reviewing CCTV footage from #RGKar Hospital. A rape case has been registered. On Friday, a young female doctor was found dead on the 4th floor. The post-mortem revealed injuries to her face, abdomen, lips, throat, and genitals. pic.twitter.com/fr7bz4rDAH — AARITRA GHOSH (@JournoAaritra) August 10, 2024

The Accused Was Arrested

The body of the female postgraduate trainee was discovered in the seminar room of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, run by the West Bengal government, on the morning of August 9.

Sanjoy Roy, a non-resident who often visits the hospital grounds, was taken into custody on Saturday. The authorities reconstructed the crime scene even though the suspect who was arrested was not there.



The police reported that the suspect went to a police station and slept until the morning of August 9 after committing the crime. An investigation showed that the man who was arrested was also part of a welfare unit within the Kolkata Police.

Details Of The Accused



The police reported that Sanjoy Roy was said to be addicted to pornography and had multiple graphic contents on his mobile phone. The police stated that the accused, Sanjoy Roy, aged 33, joined the Kolkata Police as a civic volunteer in 2019 and has been married at least four times, being known as a "womaniser."



The explicit material on his phone was highly unsettling and aggressive. The police officer expressed curiosity about his mental state while observing such events, which are deemed abnormal, according to PTI. He mentioned that it was discovered during the investigation that he had a past of physically mistreating his wives.

Accused Confesses To Crime

According to reports, Roy admitted to the crime soon after police questioned him, showing no regret and allegedly saying, "You can hang me if you want" without showing any signs of remorse. Roy was recognised as a potential suspect when security footage captured him entering the hospital's emergency wing at approximately 4 in the morning on the day of the incident. The body of the victim was found in the building hours later. According to the report, Roy was connected to a Bluetooth headset found near the victim’s body, as it had been observed on his neck in the CCTV footage.



Following the crime, Roy returned to his home and tried to get rid of evidence by washing his clothes, but authorities found blood marks on his footwear. He is being held in police custody until August 23.

Statements By Known

Sanjoy Roy's neighbours mentioned that his initial spouse was from Behala, while his subsequent wife hails from Park Circus. He married a girl from Barrackpore for the third time. However, that did not endure for a significant amount of time. A neighbour mentioned that he then married a girl from Alipore, a region in the city.



After building relationships with senior police officers, Sanjoy Roy was transferred to the Kolkata Police Welfare Board and assigned to the police outpost at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the incident occurred. Despite the allegations, Malati Roy, his mother, dismissed them and insisted her son was "innocent."

Candle March by the students of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital Kolkata in view of inquest report in alleged Rape and murder of Resident doctor in the campus.



This case is not an isolated incident of crimes against women within medical college campuses.



We request the… pic.twitter.com/4qymskyWH3 — The MSc Medicine Association (@TMMAOfficial) August 9, 2024

Junior Doctors Protest

In the meantime, junior doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital are wondering why West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee imposed a seven-day deadline to resolve the rape-murder case of a postgraduate trainee, stating that they will maintain their strike until their requirements are fulfilled. Mamata Banerjee stated on Monday that her government would shift the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.