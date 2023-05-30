Kolkata: WB looking for options to fill state election commissioner vacancy

Representative Image |

Is it a new tussle between the West Bengal government and Governor over selection of new State Election Commissioner? Questions are being raised after the Governor CV Ananda Bose did not appoint a new election commissioner even though the term of former state election commissioner Sourav Das got over.

The decision will take appropriate time

Talking to the media, the West Bengal Governor said that ‘the decision will be taken at appropriate time’. However, Bose didn’t say about any deadline by which his office will decide the new name. According to Governor House sources, after the state government has given a name the Governor sought a second name and then a third proposed name from the state government.

New name for election commission

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the state government has been pursuing this issue much ahead of the former commissioner’s term got over. “The Governor didn’t even return the file. I appeal without bowing my head down, that may the good sense prevail. I have never faced this problem. The chair of state election commissioner is still vacant and we have panchayat election and municipal elections due in the state,” added Mamata.

The left Front however, had held the state government responsible for the situation and the Congress said that the Governor will have to release the name soon.