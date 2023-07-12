 Kolkata: Viral Video Shows Women Throwing Slippers, Slapping Each Other In Local Train; Netizens In Splits
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKolkata: Viral Video Shows Women Throwing Slippers, Slapping Each Other In Local Train; Netizens In Splits

Kolkata: Viral Video Shows Women Throwing Slippers, Slapping Each Other In Local Train; Netizens In Splits

The footage depicts a chaotic scene, with women screaming, fighting, and using slippers and fists as weapons during the clash.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
article-image
Kolkata: Viral Video Shows Women Throwing Slippers, Slapping Each Other In Local Train; Netizens In Splits |

Kolkata: A shocking incident captured on video in Kolkata has been circulating on the internet, showing a group of women engaged in a violent fight inside a train. The footage depicts a chaotic scene, with women screaming, fighting, and using slippers and fists as weapons during the clash. However, the exact time of the incident is unknown.

Video Shows Violent Clash

The video, shared on Twitter by Twitter user Ayushi provides a glimpse into a serious clash that occurred within what appeared to be the ladies coach of a train. The atmosphere quickly turned hostile as a group of women get involved in a reckless and aggressive physical confrontation. The clash escalated with the use of fists and slippers, transforming the train compartment into an unsettling battleground.

Fight Continues Despite Intervention

While the exact cause of the fight remains unclear, the video showcases the disturbing sight of women screaming, beating each other with slippers, and engaging in fistfights. Some women present there also tried to stop them but to no avail. One of the women involved in the fight can be seen hurling a footwear at another woman standing beside her at the end of the video.

Netizens React To Viral Video

While the fight turned out to be a serious one for the passengers involved in the fight, it turned out to be entertaining for the netizens. Many posted hilarious comments under the post.

"Pro version of mumbai local," commented a user comparing it to the fights in the Mumbai local.

"Bheed bhaad waale illake mein theek se ladd bhi nhi paate," commented another user while making fun of the incident.

One more user took it to the next level by comparing the fight with WWE matches. "free WWE inside train," the user commented on the post.

Read Also
Viral Video Shows Singapore Parliament Speaker Saying 'Fu**ing Populist' In House; Later Apologises...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Gaming Takes Toll On Mental Health! Alwar Teen's PUBG Addiction Leads To Hand Tremors, Sleep...

Gaming Takes Toll On Mental Health! Alwar Teen's PUBG Addiction Leads To Hand Tremors, Sleep...

European Parliament Condemns Manipur Violence, Initiates 'Urgent Debate' Today

European Parliament Condemns Manipur Violence, Initiates 'Urgent Debate' Today

Tamil Nadu News: UCC Can Disrupt Law & Order, Destroy Communal Peace In State; Says DMK's...

Tamil Nadu News: UCC Can Disrupt Law & Order, Destroy Communal Peace In State; Says DMK's...

VIDEO: Delhi Cop Caught By CBI Officials Taking ₹50,000 Bribe In Mangolpuri, Tries To Escape When...

VIDEO: Delhi Cop Caught By CBI Officials Taking ₹50,000 Bribe In Mangolpuri, Tries To Escape When...

Security Personnel of Bihar Law Minister Caught Fighting Outside RJD Office in Patna: Video Goes...

Security Personnel of Bihar Law Minister Caught Fighting Outside RJD Office in Patna: Video Goes...