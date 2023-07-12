Kolkata: Viral Video Shows Women Throwing Slippers, Slapping Each Other In Local Train; Netizens In Splits |

Kolkata: A shocking incident captured on video in Kolkata has been circulating on the internet, showing a group of women engaged in a violent fight inside a train. The footage depicts a chaotic scene, with women screaming, fighting, and using slippers and fists as weapons during the clash. However, the exact time of the incident is unknown.

Video Shows Violent Clash

The video, shared on Twitter by Twitter user Ayushi provides a glimpse into a serious clash that occurred within what appeared to be the ladies coach of a train. The atmosphere quickly turned hostile as a group of women get involved in a reckless and aggressive physical confrontation. The clash escalated with the use of fists and slippers, transforming the train compartment into an unsettling battleground.

Fight Continues Despite Intervention

While the exact cause of the fight remains unclear, the video showcases the disturbing sight of women screaming, beating each other with slippers, and engaging in fistfights. Some women present there also tried to stop them but to no avail. One of the women involved in the fight can be seen hurling a footwear at another woman standing beside her at the end of the video.

Netizens React To Viral Video

While the fight turned out to be a serious one for the passengers involved in the fight, it turned out to be entertaining for the netizens. Many posted hilarious comments under the post.

"Pro version of mumbai local," commented a user comparing it to the fights in the Mumbai local.

"Bheed bhaad waale illake mein theek se ladd bhi nhi paate," commented another user while making fun of the incident.

One more user took it to the next level by comparing the fight with WWE matches. "free WWE inside train," the user commented on the post.