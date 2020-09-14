Kolkata: Two dead as the matador overturns in Maheshtala

Two persons died in an accident in Kolkata's Maheshtala area on Monday morning.

The duo fell from the roof of a matador, as it lost control and overturned. The matador was loaded with coconuts. Both of the victims died on the spot.

After the accident, police from Maheshtala Police station reached the spot to take stock of the situation and to clear the traffic.

The victims were identified as 35-year-old Shiekh Asgar and 32-year-old Sheikh Akthar. Their bodies were sent to Vidyasagar Hospital by the police.

One other passenger is undergoing treatment at ESI Hospital and the driver of the vehicle is unhurt. The vehicle was heading towards Taratala from Hajrapara in Birlapur under Nodakhali police station.