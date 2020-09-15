Kolkata: Taxi driver arrested for harassing TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty

A taxi driver in Kolkata was arrested by the Gariahat Police station, for insulting and abusing Bengali film actress and TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty.

Deva Jadav made indecent gestures at Mimi and repeatedly overtook her car as she was on her way to Gariahat from Ballygunge on Monday afternoon. The taxi driver was in an inebriated state and he also abused Mimi while driving. Mimi was in her own car and her driver was at the wheel. Eventually, Mimi herself overtook the taxi at Ballygunge Phari, stopped it and later handed him over to the Police.

Mimi was returning from her gym which was not very far from her house when the accused taxi driver made indecent gestures which initially the TMC MP had ignored, thinking these were unintentional. "He made very indecent gestures. I realized that if I let him go today, at night when other women get onto the taxi thinking that they will be dropped home safely, he could do this again. That is why I took this step. It was raining very heavily and there was nobody on the road at that time. My car overtook the taxi, I gave the taxi driver a piece of my mind," Said Mimi Chakraborty.