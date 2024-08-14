Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Parents Allege 150 Mg Of Semen Found Inside Victims' Body Hints At Assault By Multiple People; Doctors Demand Justice

Doctors and medical students hold protest against the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case | ANI

Kolkata, August 14: The horrific rape and murder of a post graduate doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital has sent shockwaves across the state of West Bengal and across the country. The incident that took place on August 9 and the horrifying details that surfaced after the rape and murder case caused massive outrage in the medical fraternity and people alike.

As doctors continue to protest over the horrific case, shocking details emerged from the post-mortem report which revealed the extent of torture that the victim was subjected to.

According to reports, the parents of the victim in the High Court mentioned in their petition that 150 mg of semen was found in the victim's body, indicating gangrape. The petition also stated that bite marks were found on the neck and several injury marks found on the body which clearly state grievous assault.

The Calcutta high court on Tuesday (August 13) ordered a CBI probe into the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Protesting Doctors Allege Involvement Of Multiple People

The main accused, Civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy, was arrested for the rape and murder of the doctor and reportedly has admitted his crime. However, the nature of the injuries indicate that multiple people were involved in the crime, as alleged by the parents of the victim.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, resident doctors at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Kolkata continued their strike for the third day on Wednesday against the rape-murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, government doctors under the banner of Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) announced the suspension of OPD services at all public health centres in Punjab on August 16 in solidarity with the victim.

The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata while on duty last Thursday. The semi-naked body of the 32-year-old medic was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in the West Bengal capital, reported PTI.