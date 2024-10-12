Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Citizen's Forum Submits Memorandum To CBI, Demands Speedy Investigation

Representative Image | File

Kolkata: The Citizen’s Forum on Saturday visited CBI headquarters in Kolkata to submit a memorandum for a speedy investigation in the RG Kar incident.

After submitting the deputation, a member of the forum talking to the media mentioned that the protest rallies would continue till the culprits were punished.

“We are not happy with the chargesheet filed by the CBI. Such protests will continue till the actual culprits are given a strict punishment. This protest has become the voice of common people,” said a member of Citizens Forum.

Notably, several private hospitals have also called for ‘cease work’ for 48 hours from October 14.

Chief Advisor Of CM Mamata Banerjee, Alapan Bandhopadhyay Responds To Mass Resignations Of Doctors

However, Alapan Bandhopadhyay, chief advisor of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee responding to the mass resignations of the doctor called it ‘invalid’.

#WATCH | Howrah: Chief advisor to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Alapan Bandyopadhyay says, "There has been confusion recently regarding the so-called resignation of senior doctors working in government medical colleges and hospitals. We have been receiving certain letters which… pic.twitter.com/2jP1dkhCkJ — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2024

Another Protesting Doctor Falls Sick

On the other hand, after Aniket Mahata, Alok Verma, another protesting doctor on hunger strike was admitted to hospital after he fell sick. Two new doctors sat on hunger strike in Esplanade area in Kolkata and a total of nine protesting doctors are presently on hunger strike across the state.

🚨After 147 hours of indefinite hunger strike, Dr. Alok Kumar Verma, one of the protesters from North Bengal Medical College, is being transferred to CCU. He’s condition is detoreriating and is seriously ill.



As usual no media is covering ..#justiceforRGKar #RGKarProtest pic.twitter.com/GSeZcJMd5y — Indian Doctor🇮🇳 (@Indian__doctor) October 12, 2024

Several ordinary people from across the country and also other countries visited the Esplanade area in Kolkata to stand by the protesting doctors.

Senior Dr. Narayan Bandhopadhyay said, “This is called mass agitation. We all are awake now. A delegation from Netherlands and Canada visited Kolkata to stand by the doctors.”

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant Asks Doctors To Call Off Their Hunger Strike

Incidentally, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on Friday late evening had sent an email to the protesting doctors asking them to call off their hunger strike. In the email, the Chief Secretary also updated the protesting doctors with the status report about their 10 demands.

Protesting doctor Debashish Dhar said, “We have been hearing that 90 per cent of work havs been done for implementing our demands. But we cannot see anything.”

Calcutta HC Grants Bail To 9 Arrested Protestors

Meanwhile, the nine protesters who were arrested for chanting slogans at Durga Puja pandal were released a day after the vacation bench of the Calcutta High Court granted them bail.

To mount further pressure from the state administration, the doctors’ forum had called for a ‘Revolution Carnival’ during Durga Carnival, on October 15 at 4 pm in Kolkata near the venue of Durga Carnival.