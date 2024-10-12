 Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Citizen's Forum Submits Memorandum To CBI, Demands Speedy Investigation
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKolkata Rape-Murder Case: Citizen's Forum Submits Memorandum To CBI, Demands Speedy Investigation

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Citizen's Forum Submits Memorandum To CBI, Demands Speedy Investigation

After submitting the deputation, a member of the forum talking to the media mentioned that the protest rallies would continue till the culprits were punished. “We are not happy with the chargesheet filed by the CBI. Such protests will continue till the actual culprits are given a strict punishment. This protest has become the voice of common people,” said a member of Citizens Forum.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 09:25 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

Kolkata: The Citizen’s Forum on Saturday visited CBI headquarters in Kolkata to submit a memorandum for a speedy investigation in the RG Kar incident.

After submitting the deputation, a member of the forum talking to the media mentioned that the protest rallies would continue till the culprits were punished.

“We are not happy with the chargesheet filed by the CBI. Such protests will continue till the actual culprits are given a strict punishment. This protest has become the voice of common people,” said a member of Citizens Forum.

Notably, several private hospitals have also called for ‘cease work’ for 48 hours from October 14.

FPJ Shorts
Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Mumbai: Two Suspects Arrested From UP & Haryana Each, 3rd Absconding
Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Mumbai: Two Suspects Arrested From UP & Haryana Each, 3rd Absconding
Mumbai: NCP Leader Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Bandra, 2-3 Suspects Taken Into Custody; Crime Scene Visuals Surface
Mumbai: NCP Leader Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Bandra, 2-3 Suspects Taken Into Custody; Crime Scene Visuals Surface
Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes Drugs Worth ₹45.11 Crore, Arrests 135 In Major Crackdown As Of September 2024
Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes Drugs Worth ₹45.11 Crore, Arrests 135 In Major Crackdown As Of September 2024
Mumbai: Special CBI Court Grants Bail To ED Assistant Director Caught Accepting ₹20 Lakh Bribe From City Jeweller
Mumbai: Special CBI Court Grants Bail To ED Assistant Director Caught Accepting ₹20 Lakh Bribe From City Jeweller
Read Also
West Bengal: Aniket Mahata, One Of Seven Junior Medics, Hospitalized After 4 Days Of Hunger Strike;...
article-image

Chief Advisor Of CM Mamata Banerjee, Alapan Bandhopadhyay Responds To Mass Resignations Of Doctors

However, Alapan Bandhopadhyay, chief advisor of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee responding to the mass resignations of the doctor called it ‘invalid’.

Another Protesting Doctor Falls Sick

On the other hand, after Aniket Mahata, Alok Verma, another protesting doctor on hunger strike was admitted to hospital after he fell sick. Two new doctors sat on hunger strike in Esplanade area in Kolkata and a total of nine protesting doctors are presently on hunger strike across the state.

Read Also
West Bengal: 7 Miners Killed, Seven Others Injured After Explosion Takes Place At Coal Mine In...
article-image

Several ordinary people from across the country and also other countries visited the Esplanade area in Kolkata to stand by the protesting doctors.

Senior Dr. Narayan Bandhopadhyay said, “This is called mass agitation. We all are awake now. A delegation from Netherlands and Canada visited Kolkata to stand by the doctors.”

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant Asks Doctors To Call Off Their Hunger Strike

Incidentally, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on Friday late evening had sent an email to the protesting doctors asking them to call off their hunger strike. In the email, the Chief Secretary also updated the protesting doctors with the status report about their 10 demands.

Read Also
RG Kar Doctor Rape-Murder Case: 9 Protesters Granted 7 Days Police Custody After ‘Abhaya...
article-image

Protesting doctor Debashish Dhar said, “We have been hearing that 90 per cent of work havs been done for implementing our demands. But we cannot see anything.”

Calcutta HC Grants Bail To 9 Arrested Protestors

Meanwhile, the nine protesters who were arrested for chanting slogans at Durga Puja pandal were released a day after the vacation bench of the Calcutta High Court granted them bail.

To mount further pressure from the state administration, the doctors’ forum had called for a ‘Revolution Carnival’ during Durga Carnival, on October 15 at 4 pm in Kolkata near the venue of Durga Carnival.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu: DGCA Begins Probe After Air India Express Flight IX613 Faces Hydraulic Failure,...

Tamil Nadu: DGCA Begins Probe After Air India Express Flight IX613 Faces Hydraulic Failure,...

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Gets Death Threat Ahead Of Swearing-In Ceremony In WhatsApp Group;...

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Gets Death Threat Ahead Of Swearing-In Ceremony In WhatsApp Group;...

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Citizen's Forum Submits Memorandum To CBI, Demands Speedy Investigation

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Citizen's Forum Submits Memorandum To CBI, Demands Speedy Investigation

VIDEO: Elderly Man Dies By Suicide After Jumping In Front Of Train At Tagore Garden Metro Station In...

VIDEO: Elderly Man Dies By Suicide After Jumping In Front Of Train At Tagore Garden Metro Station In...

Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi Celebrate Dussehra At Red Fort's Madhav Das Park, Burn...

Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi Celebrate Dussehra At Red Fort's Madhav Das Park, Burn...