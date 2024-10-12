Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Citizen's Forum Submits Memorandum To CBI, Demands Speedy Investigation

Kolkata: The Citizen’s Forum on Saturday visited CBI headquarters in Kolkata to submit a memorandum for a speedy investigation in the RG Kar incident.
After submitting the deputation, a member of the forum talking to the media mentioned that the protest rallies would continue till the culprits were punished.
“We are not happy with the chargesheet filed by the CBI. Such protests will continue till the actual culprits are given a strict punishment. This protest has become the voice of common people,” said a member of Citizens Forum.
Notably, several private hospitals have also called for ‘cease work’ for 48 hours from October 14.
Chief Advisor Of CM Mamata Banerjee, Alapan Bandhopadhyay Responds To Mass Resignations Of Doctors
However, Alapan Bandhopadhyay, chief advisor of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee responding to the mass resignations of the doctor called it ‘invalid’.
Another Protesting Doctor Falls Sick
On the other hand, after Aniket Mahata, Alok Verma, another protesting doctor on hunger strike was admitted to hospital after he fell sick. Two new doctors sat on hunger strike in Esplanade area in Kolkata and a total of nine protesting doctors are presently on hunger strike across the state.
Several ordinary people from across the country and also other countries visited the Esplanade area in Kolkata to stand by the protesting doctors.
Senior Dr. Narayan Bandhopadhyay said, “This is called mass agitation. We all are awake now. A delegation from Netherlands and Canada visited Kolkata to stand by the doctors.”
Chief Secretary Manoj Pant Asks Doctors To Call Off Their Hunger Strike
Incidentally, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on Friday late evening had sent an email to the protesting doctors asking them to call off their hunger strike. In the email, the Chief Secretary also updated the protesting doctors with the status report about their 10 demands.
Protesting doctor Debashish Dhar said, “We have been hearing that 90 per cent of work havs been done for implementing our demands. But we cannot see anything.”
Calcutta HC Grants Bail To 9 Arrested Protestors
Meanwhile, the nine protesters who were arrested for chanting slogans at Durga Puja pandal were released a day after the vacation bench of the Calcutta High Court granted them bail.
To mount further pressure from the state administration, the doctors’ forum had called for a ‘Revolution Carnival’ during Durga Carnival, on October 15 at 4 pm in Kolkata near the venue of Durga Carnival.