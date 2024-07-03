Kolkata Police Traffic Constable Rescues Man From Mob Assault Over Phone Theft Suspicion

Kolkata: Amid the growing menace of mob violence against suspected mobile thieves in West Bengal, a Kolkata Police traffic guard saved a man from being beaten by a group of people who mistakenly thought he was a phone snatcher, an officer said on Wednesday.

Traffic constable Swapan Majumdar intervened when the man was being attacked with belts and shoes near NRS Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday evening, the officer said.

"Majumdar was also shoved, but he held his ground and called for backup. A group of policemen arrived at the scene to rescue both of them," the officer from Muchipara police station said.

About The Incident

The mob had mistaken the man for a mobile snatcher and began beating him, with other onlookers joining in, he said.

"Majumdar was on duty nearby when he rushed to save the victim. We should be thankful for his prompt response, which saved this person," he added.

A Similar Incident

On June 28, a man was allegedly beaten to death at a state-run hostel for students in central Kolkata's Bowbazar area over suspicion of mobile phone theft.

The victim, identified as Irshad Alam (37), used to work as a mechanic at an electronics shop in the Chandni Chowk area.

A day later on June 29, a man was allegedly thrashed to death in the Salt Lake area for mobile phone theft. The deceased, identified as Prasen Mondal, was declared "brought dead" when he was taken to a hospital.