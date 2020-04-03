Kolkata Police sing song to create awareness about coronavirus

Amid 21-day lockdown, a team of Kolkata Police's Gariahat Police Station sang a song to create awareness about coronavirus outbreak, which has rocked the world, claiming 45,000 lives and infecting more than 1 million people globally.

In the video, which was shared by news agency ANI, a team of Kolkata Police can heard signing a Bengali song and holding a mobile flashlights to display collective spirit to defeat coronavirus.

Watch video: