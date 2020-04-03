Kolkata Police sing song to create awareness about coronavirus

Amid 21-day lockdown, a team of Kolkata Police's Gariahat Police Station sang a song to create awareness about coronavirus outbreak, which has rocked the world, claiming 45,000 lives and infecting more than 1 million people globally.
In the video, which was shared by news agency ANI, a team of Kolkata Police can heard signing a Bengali song and holding a mobile flashlights to display collective spirit to defeat coronavirus.
Watch video:
Earlier on March 30, Pune Police's Dattawadi police station sang to create awareness about the recent coronavirus pandemic. The song, on the lines of A.R.Rahman's Chale Chalo, was posted by ANI on Monday. "Through this song we are urging people to maintain social distance and wash hands regularly to prevent the spread of Coronavirus," said Pune Police ASI Pramod Kalamkar.
With 235 more people being confirmed positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,069 and the death toll to 53 in the country on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country is 1,860, while 155 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated, it said.
