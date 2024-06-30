Kolkata: Police Records Statement Of Affected BJP Women Worker In Cooch Behar

Representational Image |

Kolkata: West Bengal police on Sunday recorded a statement of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) woman worker who was allegedly assaulted by Trinamool Congress (TMC) women wing workers in Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar district.

Incidentally, the statement got recorded after five days she had complained of getting assaulted.

Talking to the media, the victim said that this was the first time the police have spoken with her.

“The police wanted to know the entire incident which I have narrated to them,” said the BJP women worker.

Notably, out of fear the victim stayed in the local BJP party office and didn’t return home ever since the incident.

Five days back when she complained of being assaulted, she said that there was a continuous ‘pressure’ on them by TMC workers just because they support the saffron camp.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) member Delina Khondup also visited Cooch Behar to meet the victim and her family members.

“I have met the mother of the victim. The particular woman who has been affected we need to give her justice,” said Khondup.

According to sources, the NCW member also sought time from local SP to discuss the matter.

However, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the BJP women wing from Monday will start their protest from outside the state Assembly demanding CBI probe over this incident.

“Not just in West Bengal, people from across the country are condemning such an act that took place in Cooch Behar,” added Adhikari.