Kolkata: NCST asks DGP to report over the ‘Dandavat Parikrama’ issue

Kolkata: National Commission for Scheduled Tribes on Wednesday had issued a notice to DGP, West Bengal asking for a report within three days based on the complaint of BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar regarding Balurghat ‘Dandavat Parikrama’ incident.

“A complaint has been received by this Commission from Dr. Sukanta Majumdar and the Commission had decided to inquire the matter in pursuance in the power conferred upon it by Article 338 A of the Constitution of India….. If the Commission doesn’t receive reply within stipulated time, the Commission might exercise the powers of the Civil Court conferred on it,” read the letter.

It may be recalled that last week within 24 hours, after few women defected back to TMC from BJP, the TMC leaders had reportedly asked them to perform ‘dandavat parikrama’ to wash away their sins for joining BJP.

Following this the saffron camp has been extremely ‘critical’ against the ruling party. The BJP state president had also written a letter to the President Droupadi Murmu. The ruling TMC also criticized those behind such an act.

Meanwhile, the Adivashis in Balurghat were also seen taking out agitation rallies with their traditional weapons demanding strict action against those who have ‘forced’ the tribal women to perform the parikrama.