India

Updated on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 11:28 AM IST

Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections to be held on December 19

This will be the first major electoral battle in West Bengal after the May 2021 assembly polls, which the Trinamool Congress won comprehensively.
ANI
Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections will be held on December 19, a notification issued by the State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday said. The last date of filing the nominations is December 1.

The scrutiny of nomination forms will be done the next day. Candidates can withdraw their names from the fray till December 4.

Voting will be held on December 19 from 7 am to 5 pm. The counting of votes will be held on December 21.

This will be the first major electoral battle in West Bengal after the May 2021 assembly polls, which the Trinamool Congress won comprehensively.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC registered a landslide victory in polls winning 213 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly. The BJP lost the polls but emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 11:28 AM IST
