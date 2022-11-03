Kolkata: MoS Nisith Pramanick’s convoy allegedly attacked by TMC goons | File Photo

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday alleged that MoS Home Minister Nisith Pramanik’s convoy was allegedly attacked by TMC goons and stones were hurled when the minister was passing from Cooch Behar’s Sitai area on his way to visit the residence of his party workers.

According to the saffron party, at the convoy of Pramanik.

Talking to the media, the BJP Cooch Behar MP said that he didn’t go there to conduct any political programme.

“I didn’t come here to take part in any political programme. I had come here to visit the houses of BJP workers who were beaten a few days back. If someone attacks us we won’t shower flowers on them. They (attackers) will get a befitting reply. The Trinamool Congress doesn’t have any organizational strength and always resorts to violence,” said Pramanik.

The report will be sent if required

Asked whether a report will be sent to Delhi on this issue to which Pramanik said that ‘Whatever needs to be sent officially, will be done.’

The Trinamool Congress denying charges of attack said that the attack happened due to ‘infighting’ between BJP.

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that scuffle may be between ‘the newcomers and old timers within BJP’.

Black flags to minister’s convoy

However, according to police a ‘minor scuffle’ broke out after a few people had shown black flags in front of the minister’s convoy.

Attacking the police and the administration, Pramanik claimed that a section of police are hand in gloves with Trinamool Congress miscreants and also that police follow TMC’s ‘dictation’.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that it is a matter of ‘concern’ that the Union Minister’s convoy is being attacked in Bengal.