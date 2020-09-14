Kolkata: Metro resumes services after over 5 months

Time Table

The old route that connects north and south of Kolkata, namely the Noapara-Kavi Subhash line, will run 110 trips daily except on Sundays. Sundays would be reserved for sanitisation of rakes and metro stations.

Services that have resumed from 14th September can be availed between 8:00 am and 7:00 pm only. The number of trains that will run between the old route, Noapara and Kavi Subhash is 55 in each direction starting from 8:00 am.

Online Reservations

As for passengers buying tickets for the metro ride, a new reservation system has been set up by the authorities to maintain the social distancing in the trains.

Metro passengers have to book e-passes through an app before they take a ride. The e-passes will generate QR codes which are being scanned at the stations to allow passengers to go through to tale the train. The move has been done to restrict or control the number of passengers boarding a train.

The Kolkata Metro is the first planned and operational rapid transit system in India. It was initially planned in the 1920s, but construction started in 1970s. The first elevated stretch, from Bhawanipore to Esplanade opened in 1984.