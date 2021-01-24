Kolkata mayor urges Centre to allow COVID-19 vaccination for general public to begin in West Bengal

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) mayor Firhad Hakim has sent a letter to the central government requesting permission to start vaccination for the general public in West Bengal.

Talking to the media, Hakim said that although the initial vaccination doses are being given to frontline health workers, vaccination should start for common people of the state as well.

“Several health workers are not taking vaccination as they are afraid of the side effects. So I have written a letter to the Central Ministry to grant us permission to vaccinate the common people of West Bengal,” mentioned Hakim, adding that if the BJP-led central government affirms, camps will be set up at South Kolkata to give vaccines to people above 50 years of age.

Notably, the vaccination of COVID-19 started on January 16 across the country with the Oxford-AstraZeneca 'Covishield' vaccine. On January 22, the first consignment of Bharat Biotech's indigenous 'Covaxin' shot reached West Bengal, and was stored at the Central Family Medical store in Kolkata’s Bagbazar.

According West Bengal Health Department sources, 'Covaxin' will be given to the police personnel of both state and central forces present in West Bengal.