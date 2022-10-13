Kolkata: Massive fire breaks out at film studio, 15 fire tenders on spot

A massive fire broke out on Thursday, October 13, at the Eskey movie studio, located in the Kudghat district of Kolkata. Ten of the fire department's units have rushed to the spot, according to the fire tenders.

The studio at 27, Baburam Ghosh Road, in the southern part of the state's capital, was where the fire started early on Thursday morning.

West Bengal | Fire breaks out in the studio of Eskay Movies in the Kudghat area of South Kolkata.



With 15 fire tenders pressed into action, the fire has been brought under control, says Fire Dept. — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2022

#Breaking: Major fire guts a godown of a production house in Kolkata’s Tollygunge area. As many as 18 fire tenders were pressed into service. After hours of firefighting, the fire is said to be brought under control. No loss of life @ZeeNews pic.twitter.com/x3kfAJtvAD — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) October 13, 2022

The studio at 27, Baburam Ghosh Road, in the southern part of the state's capital, was where the fire started early on Thursday morning.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited.