Kolkata: Massive fire breaks out at film studio, 15 fire tenders on spot

The studio at 27, Baburam Ghosh Road, in the southern part of the state's capital, was where the fire started early on Thursday morning.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 09:08 AM IST
article-image
A massive fire broke out on Thursday, October 13, at the Eskey movie studio, located in the Kudghat district of Kolkata. Ten of the fire department's units have rushed to the spot, according to the fire tenders.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited.

