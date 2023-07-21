 Kolkata: Man In Car With Police Sticker & Weapons Tried To Enter CM Mamata's House Lane; Arrested
Police, STF and Special Branch are examining and questioning the man at Local Police Station," Vineet Goyal, commissioner, Kolkata Police, told news agency ANI.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 21, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
WB CM Mamata Banerjee | ANI

According to media reports, a security alert was issued near the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday (July 21) after a person with weapons and police sticker on a car tried to breach the security of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The person was arrested by police.

"Kolkata Police has intercepted one person, identified as Sheikh Noor Alam, near CM Mamata Banerjee’s residence while he was trying to enter the lane. One firearm, one knife & contraband substances found on him besides several ID cards of different agencies. He was travelling in a car with a Police sticker on it. Police, STF & Special Branch are examining and questioning him at Local Police Station," Vineet Goyal, commissioner, Kolkata Police, told news agency ANI.

The person who allegedly tried to breach West Bengal CM's security has been arrested and further investigation into the matter is underway.

(This is breakings news. More details and updates awaited)

