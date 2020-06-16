Kolkata man finds innovative way to pay homage to Sushant Singh Rajput using masks

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide on Sunday in his Mumbai residence had come as a shock and wake up call for people who may be silently dealing with depression. Miles away in Kolkata too, his fans mourned his death.
To pay homage to Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajarshi Das has been distributing masks with a 'RIP' message and Singh's photograph in commercial areas of central Kolkata.
Even during the lockdown, Das has been distributing masks to people to raise awareness about the precautionary measures one should take during the COVID-19 pandemic. Making and distributing masks are one of the many ways to pay homage in this digital era.
Das, known as the mask man, has chosen an innovative and contemporary way to say 'rest in peace' to the 34-year-old Bollywood hero. The mask which is specially designed, has a smiling face of Sushant printed on it.
The mask is not only for sale; Das is also giving away these masks to people.
“This is an apt way to pay homage to my favourite hero of Bollywood," says Rajarshi Das.
The mask man has watched his movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story which left a deep impact apart from the TV serial Pavitra Rishta, from where Sushant first came into the limelight.
Moreover the price of Sushant mask as they are called, is lower than the cost of production. While the cost of making the mask is Rs.60. Das has kept the price at RS. 30 to Rs. 35. For him, this is also another way to show his respect for the late actor.
Das says for the love of his favourite hero, the value of money is much less than value of love he is showing the late Bollywood actor who won’t shine on the big screen anymore.
The mask man is known for his collection of Bengal handicraft masks like kalamkari, khadi and batik prints, which he takes from small scale artists of remote villages of West Bengal.
This is Das’ way of ensuring that small scale artists of rural Bengal are also profited by his sale of these masks.
