Kolkata is no longer 'city of joy', says West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar, TMC reacts

Kolkata: In yet another controversial statement, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said that Kolkata is no longer the ‘city of joy’ but it is the ‘city of retired’.

“There are so many resources but people are not getting jobs. Once Bengal used to lead in every sector from education to culture and other sectors as well but now it is just the reverse,” claimed Dhankhar.

Dhankhar also alleged that for several years ‘syndicate’ and ‘mafias’ are operational at every nook and corner of Bengal.

Quoting Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s verse ‘Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high’, the Governor claimed that his head is down due to ‘shame’.

“I stay in Kolkata but my head is down as syndicate and mafias are operational in the state at least since 2018. Everyone has seen the post-poll violence in the state. It is a sorry state of affairs,” mentioned the Governor.

Slamming the Governor, TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the Governor cannot lift his head due to ‘physical disability.’

Ghosh also mentioned that the Governor always works at the ‘behest’ of the BJP.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim said that there are no mafias and syndicates in Bengal.

“Bengal is a peaceful place. Mafias and syndicates don't exist here. Why did the Governor not say anything about the violence that was unleashed in Tripura during the bypolls on June 23? Why isn’t the Governor saying anything about the political turmoil in Maharashtra,” questioned Hakim.

Meanwhile, CPI (M) leader and politburo member Sujan Chakraborty also said that Bengal is gradually ‘losing’ its glory.