Kolkata Fire Update: Fire breaks out in posh South City Galaxy Building near Homeland Mall in Bhawanipore

On Monday, a minor fire broke out at South City Galaxy Building near Homeland Mall in Bhawanipore around 10:15 AM in Kolkata. 10 fire engines have rushed to the spot.
The fire officials have evacuated the residents and are still dousing the fire.
The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.
More details awaited.
