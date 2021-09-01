Kolkata fake vaccine case: As ED conducts raids across 10 locations, here is a look at the story so far

Kolkata: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids across 10 locations in Kolkata in connection with the fake vaccine case. Officials carried out the raids at different locations in Kolkata. The officials also confirmed the raids.

Earlier, Debanjan Deb who was impersonating as an IAS officer was arrested by Kolkata Police for conducting fake vaccination drive. On July 3, the office of Debanjan Deb was raided by the Detective Department of the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Earlier, according to the police, Debanjan had confessed to having organised two such camps in the city--at City College and Kasba.

According to police, Debanjan used to give NKacin 500 jabs instead of Covid vaccines and a search team along with Debanjan visited his office at Kasba and found several vials of fake Covishield vials.

“After primary investigation it was learnt that Debanjan used to give anti-bacterial jabs to the people. He had even opened a fake bank account by forging the signature of the special commissioner of Kolkata Municipal Corporation and has taken one lakh eleven thousand rupees from a micro finance company for 171 doses of vaccine,” mentioned an investigating officer.

According to the Kolkata Police, voluminous material, such as attendance registers, visitor slips, applications for jobs, fake tender documents and several others were seized.

An SIT was formed on June 25 by the police to investigate the matter just days after TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty was allegedly given fake vaccination at such a camp. Deb was subsequently arrested based on Chakraborty's complaint.

The West Bengal government had released new directives to be followed by the non-government entities for setting up COVID vaccination camps in West Bengal after the fake vaccination camp in Kolkata came to light.

“All the private commercial health facilities, working administrations planning to set up COVID vaccination camp (CVC) must seek prior permission from the Health Department. The CVC must appoint a nodal officer who will be the point of contact of the CVC and health department”, read the directive.

On June 26, the West Bengal government had formed a four-member expert committee to examine the effect of the fake COVID-19 vaccination in Kolkata and also take corrective actions.

Further probe in the matter is underway.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 12:17 PM IST