 Kolkata: ED Raids Multiple Locations In Connection To Multi-Crore Lottery Scam, Investigates Hawala Links
Aritra SinghaUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 03:20 AM IST
ED raids lottery printing factory and agents' properties in Kolkata, probing multi-crore money laundering scam | Representational Image

Kolkata: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided several places in and around Kolkata in connection to multi-crore financial scam money laundering through lottery tickets.

According to agency sources, they have raided a lottery ticket printing factory Michael Nagar in Madhyamgram in North 24 parganas and office cum residences of two lottery agents in south Kolkata’s Lake Gardens and Lake Market areas.

Three teams of the central agency conducted their search operations simultaneously at all the three locations. ED sources mentioned that there are many charges against the lottery entity. The central agency also doubts the Bangladesh link of the lottery entity concerned.

“Charges of evasion of taxes and most importantly diverting a portion of the income proceeds abroad illegally through hawala are there against the lottery entity which is under scanner,” mentioned the sources.

Notably, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had time and again complained of lottery scam and mentioned that the poor people of the state are being ‘looted’ through such scams. Adhikari had earlier also mentioned that the prominent leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) get direct benefit shough such scams.

article-image

It is pertinent to mention that in the last 48 hours, ED had arrested at least four people in connection with hawala scam taking place in West Bengal and Jharkhand. The central agency had also arrested a few alleged’ infiltrators’ from Bangladesh who had entered West Bengal.

