Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Fresh Violence At RG Kar Hospital During Nari Azadi Protests; Mobs Clash With Police, Cause Widespread Vandalism (VIDEO) | X

Kolkata: Nari Azadi observed by several people amid fresh violence at RG Kar hospital on Wednesday night. In the wee hours of Thursday, suddenly a group of mobs had clashed with police and broken the barricades to enter the RG Kar medical college and hospital. After entering the hospital premises the mob broke the protesting doctor’s camp and then vandalized HDU and ENT department.

From ventilation machines to beds and live saving drugs were destroyed due to the rampage. Oxygen pipe in the emergency ward was also broken. Police barracks and Kolkata police’s cars and motorbikes were also destroyed. Bricks were hurled at police leaving several police injured. Police then resorted to firing of tear gas to disperse the crowds.

What is happening at this hour in #Kolkata is absolutely Insane. The emergency room at #RGKarCollege where the rape and murder took place has been destroyed by a violent mob. Multiple doctors I’ve spoken to say “the police did nothing to help us” . Breaking @themojostory pic.twitter.com/ToLfvBS94c — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) August 14, 2024

The CCTV cameras and the entire setup of cameras were destroyed so that no one can get any evidence. Kolkata Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyel also visited the spot during the wee hours to take stock of the situation.

Talking to the media, Goyel blamed the ‘media campaign’ for the rampage. “I am extremely angry. We have not done anything wrong. Because of a malicious media campaign, Kolkata police have lost the trust of the people. We have never said that there is only one person (accused), we have said that we are waiting for scientific evidence and it takes time... Just based on rumours, I can't arrest a young PG student, it's against my conscience,” Goyel.

The Kolkata Commissioner of Police also assured that Kolkata police will also render all possible help to CBI who is presently investigating the case. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the rampage should also be probed by CBI and alleged that people from a particular community were sent for the rampage.

CPI (M) leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya said that the goons were allegedly sent to wipe off the evidence of the main incident that took place at the seminar hall.

The protesting doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital said, “If someone thinks that by mob attack they can stop the protest then they are wrong. The protests will now be bigger.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday had instructed that the district hospitals should not send patients to city government hospitals as several patients have to leave the hospital due to suspension of work by protesting doctors.

Several people, not just women along with a few celebrities have gathered across the city and state demanding Nari Azadi at the wake of Independence Day.

Member of Academy of Fine Arts, Satabdi Das said that over 12000 people have gathered in Academy of Fine Arts including celebrities like Kausik Sen and Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

“We are planning to hold another protest rally over the rampage at RG Kar hospital. If we can be consistent in such protests then our demands will get fulfilled,” said Satabdi.