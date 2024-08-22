Kolkata Doctor Case Hearing: 'Somebody Has Lost Their Life, Don’t At Least Laugh', SG Tushar Mehta To WB Govt Counsel Kapil Sibal In SC (VIDEO)

X

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, on Thursday reprimanded West Bengal govt counsel Kapil Sibal in Supreme Court during the hearing in the Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder case and said: “Somebody has lost their life, do not at least laugh.”

“Somebody has lost their life. Don’t at least laugh,” says Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to Weat Bengal Govt counsel Kapil Sibal in Supreme Court just now: pic.twitter.com/W9LIcXDYPB — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) August 22, 2024

This exchange between the two advocates took place when Sibal supposedly "laughed" while Mehta was pointing out the glaring gaps in registering the FIR by the police.

The CBI, on Thursday, submitted its status report to the Supreme Court on the progress of the investigation into the rape and murder of a woman doctor in state-run R.G Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, and the agency has found several missing links.

The apex court's division bench headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud was hearing the matter.

The CBI in its status report said the crime scene was altered and the victim's family was misled about their daughter’s death. The family was informed that their daughter died due to suicide.

WATCH: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the CBI & Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for the West Bengal govt go head-to-head before the Supreme Court bench led by CJI Chandrachud over the Kolkata rape and murder case. Watch the highlights of their fiery exchange! pic.twitter.com/OOEMAHm1CW — Law Today (@LawTodayLive) August 21, 2024

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing CBI also flagged the delay in the filing of the FIR.

"The most shocking fact is that the first FIR was registered at 11:45 pm after cremation. The parents were told it was a suicide, then death and then friends of the doctor at the hospital insisted on videography. They also suspected something was amiss," Mehta said to the bench led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandradhud.

Kapil sibal on the question of FIR BEING registered at 11.45 pm : The father registered it at 11.45pm



CJI : What was the Principal and Hospital administration doing till then ?pic.twitter.com/GyU3paQLsj — Shubham tripathi (@shubhamtripat15) August 22, 2024

The SC termed "extremely disturbing" the Kolkata Police's delay in registering the unnatural death of the woman doctor who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

SC asks protesting doctors to resume work

It also asked protesting doctors to resume work and assured them that no adverse action would be taken after they rejoin.

Questioning the sequence and timing of legal formalities conducted by police, a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said it was very surprising that the postmortem of the deceased was conducted on August 9 between 6.10 pm to 7.10 pm before the registration of case as unnatural death.

"How was it that the post-mortem was conducted at 6.10 pm on August 9 and yet the unnatural death information is sent to Tala police station at 11.30 pm on August 9. This is extremely disturbing," the bench, also comprising Justice J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.

SC asks Kolkata Police officer to appear in next hearing

It directed the Kolkata Police officer, who registered the first entry about the rape-murder that has shocked the country, to appear in the next hearing and disclose the time of the entry.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, told the top court that the most shocking fact is that the FIR was registered at 11.45 pm after the postgraduate medic was cremated.

"State police told parents it was suicide, then they said it was murder. Victim's friend suspected cover up and insisted on videography," Mehta told the bench.

As the hearing commenced, the top court asked protesting doctors to resume work, and assured them that no adverse action will be taken against them after they rejoin.

The apex court was told by the counsel for resident doctors at AIIMS Nagpur that they are being victimised for protesting over the Kolkata rape-murder case.

"Once they get back to duty, we will prevail upon authorities to not take adverse action. How will public health infrastructure run if the doctors do not work?" the bench asked.

"If there is difficulty after that, come to us. but let them first report to work," it said. The top court said its heart goes out to all patients visiting public hospitals.

It assured doctors' associations that the National Task Force will hear all stakeholders.

The brutal assault and murder of the junior doctor has sparked nationwide protests. Her body was found with severe injury marks inside the seminar hall of the state-run hospital's chest department. A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the case the following day on August 10.