 Kolkata Court Rejects ED Plea To Take TMC Minister Chandranath Sinha's Custody
Kolkata Court Rejects ED Plea To Take TMC Minister Chandranath Sinha’s Custody

The judge had also questioned the gap between Sinha's interrogation in September last year and the filing of the ED's sixth supplementary chargesheet for which the court rejected the appeal of the central agency of custodial interrogation.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 10:43 PM IST
article-image
TMC Minister Chandranath Sinha | IANS

Kolkata: The special Enforcement Directorate (ED) court on Wednesday upheld the bail of state correctional services minister Chandranath Sinha but asked him to appear before ED on September 25 and 26 in a bribe-for-job case.

The judge in his order observed that the central agency ‘was not prompt’ enough to conclude the investigation.

The judge had also questioned the gap between Sinha’s interrogation in September last year and the filing of the ED’s sixth supplementary chargesheet for which the court rejected the appeal of the central agency of custodial interrogation.

The judge also mentioned that Sinha should have submitted some papers on time as asked by the ED officers.

Notably, ED started a probe against Sinha after they had recovered Rs 41 lakh from his Bolpur residence in March 2024.

The court mentioned for the sake of investigation Sinha should have to be present before the court on September 25 and September 26 by 11 am and instructed the central agency not to interrogate Sinha post 5 pm.

After coming out of the court, the state correctional services minister said that he has faith in the judiciary.

“Whatever the court has decided is correct. As per court’s instruction I will visit ED’s office both on Thursday and Friday,” added Sinha.

