Kolkata: Congress workers clash with police during protest against Rahul Gandhi’s questioning by ED

Rahul was quizzed for almost 30 hours by the ED sleuths over the last three days

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 10:41 PM IST
article-image
Kolkata: Congress activists stage a protest outside Raj Bhavan against summoning of party leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate(ED) in connection with National Herald case, in Kolkata, Thursday, June 16, 2022. | (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: Several parts of Central Kolkata, including the area outside Governor’s House, turned into a battlefield after Congress cadre and police clashed during the protest against Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s quizzing of Rahul Gandhi.

Despite restrictions from police, several Congress supporters were heard chanting slogans against the BJP-led Central government in front of Governor’s House and also in Park Circus which is a minority-dominated area for allegedly ‘heckling’ Rahul Gandhi in the name of quizzing.

It can be noted that Gandhi was quizzed for over 30 hours in the last three days over his alleged involvement the National Herald money-laundering case.

A youth wing leader on anonymity said that their fight is not against police but against BJP.

“The police are arresting us but our fight is against the BJP. BJP Haatao Desh Bachao (remove BJP to save the country),” said the youth wing leader.

Veteran Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya alleged that BJP in order to ‘deviate’ from ‘worrying’ issues is trying to heckle Congress leaders.

“There are several worrisome incidents in the country. The BJP led Central Government is just trying to hide them by heckling Congress leaders,” alleged Bhattacharya.

Meanwhile, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that people of the country want to know about the ‘mastermind’ behind the scams held during Congress era.

“No one can deny the scams that took place during the Congress regime. No one is heckling anyone but the common people want to know the names of those who were behind those scams,” said Ghosh.

