Kolkata: CM Mamata Banerjee says her meeting with MK Stalin was a ‘courtesy’ meeting | ANI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while leaving after meeting his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin in Chennai, said that the meeting was between 'a brother and sister'. She was tight lipped about the dicussion during the meeting.

Banerjee was in the southern state to attend a family function of West Bengal Governor La Ganesan. He though had earlier hinted of a political discussion with her friend and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in the meeting on Wednesday evening.

“My meeting with Stalin was a courtesy visit and when two politicians meet some discussion do take place,” she hinted before leaving for Chennai.

Every regional party is important in election

When asked about the opposition alliance for the 2024 election, she said that all the regional parties are important. “Though I cannot say anything on that, I think all regional parties are important. I will talk with the parties as all of them are going to play an important role in the 2024 elections,” mentioned the West Bengal Chief Minister.

She added that she was in Chennai to attend a family function. “Stalin is like my brother. I came to attend a family function of our Governor but could not have left Chennai without meeting with Stalin. Two political leaders together can talk about things other than politics. There are so many things to talk about, maybe development or something. I think development is bigger than politics,” added Mamata.

Meanwhile, slamming Mamata's meeting with Stalin, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that ahead of the election Mamata becomes ‘political tourists’ and visits several states.